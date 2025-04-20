Gamecocks Collin Murray-Boyles Given First Team Honors
The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced their first team all-distric selections for the 2024-2025 season. South Carolina sophomore forward Collin Murray-Boyles received first team All-South Atlantic Division honors.
The NABC introduced a new model for its Division I district alignment this season, with schools arranged by state rather than by conference. The modernizedNABC Division I district alignmentfeatures 10 geographic regions that each encompass multiple states. Every Division I school in each given state belongs to that state’s corresponding district.
Murray-Boyles had a standout sophomore year in 2024-2025 for the Gamecocks. He would go on to average 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He started all 32 games and had a career-best 11, 20-point games and nine double-doubles. The Columbia, S.C., native led the team in points (538), rebounds (264), steals (47) and blocks (43) and was second in assists (77).
First Team
RJ Davis, North Carolina
Cooper Flagg, Duke
Chase Hunter, Clemson
Taje’ Kelly, Charleston Southern
Kon Knueppel, Duke
Jordan Marsh, UNC Asheville
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Asa Newell, Georgia
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest
Ian Schieffelin, Clemson
