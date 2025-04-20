Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Collin Murray-Boyles Given First Team Honors

The NABC announced its first team All-South Atlantic District with South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles getting the honors.

Alex Joyce

Mar 1, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Collin Murray-Boyles (30) celebrates a play against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced their first team all-distric selections for the 2024-2025 season. South Carolina sophomore forward Collin Murray-Boyles received first team All-South Atlantic Division honors.

The NABC introduced a new model for its Division I district alignment this season, with schools arranged by state rather than by conference. The modernizedNABC Division I district alignmentfeatures 10 geographic regions that each encompass multiple states. Every Division I school in each given state belongs to that state’s corresponding district.

Murray-Boyles had a standout sophomore year in 2024-2025 for the Gamecocks. He would go on to average 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He started all 32 games and had a career-best 11, 20-point games and nine double-doubles. The Columbia, S.C., native led the team in points (538), rebounds (264), steals (47) and blocks (43) and was second in assists (77).

South Atlantic District

First Team

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Cooper Flagg, Duke

Chase Hunter, Clemson

Taje’ Kelly, Charleston Southern

Kon Knueppel, Duke

Jordan Marsh, UNC Asheville

Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

Asa Newell, Georgia

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson

