Gamecocks Football Positional Breakdown: Running Backs
We continue our Gamecocks football positional breakdowns focusing on the running back room. The biggest news all offseason has been surrounding transfer tail back Rahsul Faison. With or without Faison, the running back room in Columbia has the talent to be fine this fall.
The Competition
Oscar Adaway III primarily served as a back up for Raheim Sanders last fall. After appearing in 13 games in 2024, making two starts, Adaway has the inside track to start against Virginia Tech on Aug 31. He ranked third on the team in rushing yards with 77 carries for 295 yards and three touchdowns, also adding 15 catches for 145 yards.
His primary competition comes in former Colorado transfer Isaiah Augustave, Jawarn Howell, and Matthew Fuller. Augustave had 85 carries in 2024 for 284 yards and four touchdowns. Howell and Fuller combined for 27 carries last fall and 148 yards.
The Unknown
The Gamecocks depth and talent level in the running back room greatly improves should Faison obtain his waiver to play next season. The issue is the NCAA hasn't given a clear indication on when they plan to rule on his situation. For now the Gamecocks are preparing for fall camp with who they currently have on the roster.
