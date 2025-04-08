Gamecocks Land the Nation's Top Transfer Portal Player
South Carolina gets huge news for the women's basketball program as the nation's leading scorer from 2025 and top transfer target, Ta'Niya Latson, commits to the Gamecocks on Tuesday.
Following a year where the offense faltered at times, Latson enters as an elite offensive playmaker who should provide a boost to the Gamecocks on day one. Latson was ranked the 14th overall player and a five star in the 2022 class. She was the nation's best shooting guard of the class.
Ranked number one in the ESPN's transfer portal rankings, here's what ESPN's Charlie Creme had to say about the Gamecocks' newest addition.
"The nation's leading scorer (25.2 PPG) has left open the possibility of a Tallahassee return, but she will be highly sought after and could opt for a program with a better chance at a conference and national title.Makayla Timpsonand O'Mariah Gordon, Latson's primary scoring help this season, have used up their eligibility, and two other players who might have moved into more prominent roles are also transferring."
Latson helps an immediate need for South Carolina. The Gamecocks already are listed with the best odds to win the national title in 2025-2026. Latson certainly helps move the needle in a national title push.
