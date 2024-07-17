MLB Draft Recap: Where did the Gamecocks Land, and What's Next?
Several Gamecocks went into this week's draft waiting to hear their names called. Now that the dust has settled, let's take a look at who landed where and how that affects the Gamecocks next season.
Sunday night kicked off the first round of the MLB Draft, and Gamecocks signee PJ Morlando heard his name called a little earlier than expected according to several mock drafts. The Miami Marlins selected the elite high school hitter with the 16th overall pick. The Marlins hope Morlando continues to build off his high school success that saw him become the class's best hitter and the #1 player in the class.
Gamecock fans were excited about the possibilities of seeing Morlando in Columbia, however it was always a long shot as he was routinely mocked to go on the first night of Sunday's draft. With a projected slot value of over $4.7 million, he will pass on his high school eligibility and begin his major league career.
The next Gamecock off the board was talented catcher and fan favorite Cole Messina. The 2024 Johnny Bench Award winner went early on day two to the Colorado Rockies with the 77th overall pick. His slot value is listed at just over $1.01 million.
The second Gamecocks signee to be drafted was JUCO transfer Brandon Clarke, who was selected in the fifth round by the Boston Red Sox. Clarke was another member of the class that wasn't expected to make it to Columbia. His slot value is $457,900.
Eli Jones was the next Gamecock to hear his name called in the seventh round by the Minnesota Twins. Jones does have another year of eligibility, however with his slot value at $251,500 it is unlikely he would return to South Carolina.
Garrett Gainey was next after he was drafted in the ninth round by the Tampa Bay Rays. Unlike Jones, Gainey didn't have any eligibility left so he will head straight to the Rays system. His slot value is at $190,400.
The Messina family had a lot of cause to celebrate this week as Carson Messina, younger brother of Cole, was drafted in the twelfth round by the Toronto Blue Jays. Carson has the opportunity to come to Columbia in hopes to improve his draft stock in a few years. However there's also the possibility he and the Blue Jays have a deal in place.
Outside of those six players, several former Gamecocks did not get selected despite having some draft buzz heading into the three day event. Eli Jerzembeck, Roman Kimball, Matthew Becker, Chris Veach, Kennedy Jones, and Dylan Eskew are all eligible to return to South Carolina next season. They will also have opportunities to sign undrafted free agent deals.
Players will have until July 30 to sign with teams or make a decision to return to school.
