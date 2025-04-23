South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori Not a First Round Pick Per NFL Sources
South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori is not a first round pick according to NFL sources.
The 2025 NFL Draft is only a day away which means mock drafts and rumors will be rampant for the next 24 hours. Speaking of mock drafts, ESPN's Peter Schrager released his yearly mock draft on Wednesday. One surprise here? There are no Gamecocks selected in the first round of his draft.
There likely won't be more than one former South Carolina Gamecock selected in the first round, though don't be shocked if TJ Sanders is at least considered at the back end of the first. The Gamecock with the best chance is safety Nick Emmanwori, who is rated as one of the two best safety prospects in the draft.
Emmanwori is routinely mocked in the 20's so a fall out of the first round isn't entirely shocking. Teams seem to be valuing the trenches more in this draft class, with an expectant run on edges and offensive tackles throughout the first.
The former Gamecock shot up NFL draft boards following his impressive showing at the NFL combine. There has been somewhat of a debate of whether teams will draft Georgia safety Malaki Starks or Emmanwori first at the safety position.
If he does fall, expect Emmanwori to come off the board quickly in the top of the second round. The first round of the draft starts on Thursday at 8 PM ET.
