Gamecocks Punter Kai Kroeger Finds Home in the NFL
Long time punter for the South Carolina Gamecocks, Kai Kroeger has found a home in the NFL with the New York Jets. In a tweet via the team's X account, the Jets announced they are signing Kroeger and releasing veteran Thomas Morstead in the process.
Kroeger began his journey in Columbia with the Gamecocks as a part of the class of 2020. He would go on to spend five seasons in the garnet and black. As he finished his collegiate career, Kroeger received two All-American and two All-SEC honors (2022 and 2024).
Kroeger averaged 44.6 yards per punt, second in school history, on a school-record 265 career punts. That was good enough for the fifth place all time in the SEC history books. He appeared in over 61 games with a career long punt of 79 yards. He matched defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway for most games played in school history.
The Jets add one of the more successful punters in the country to their roster in 2025. With the release of veteran punter Thomas Morstead, it appears it is Kroeger's job to lose as a rookie.
