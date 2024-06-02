Gamecocks' Season Ends in Close Loss to James Madison
Both the Gamecocks and Dukes went into game three of the Raleigh Regional with their backs against the wall. Winner goes on to face top seeded NC State tonight, while the loser goes home.
South Carolina won game one of the regional against James Madison in a back and forth affair. The Gamecocks were able to pull away after late inning heroics from Cole Messina and Will Tippett.
While the offense led the way in game one, it was the pitching staffs for both teams that were dominant this time around.
Right hander Dylan Eskew got the start for the Gamecocks and was fantastic. Eskew goes 5.1IP, giving up four hits, one run, with two strikeouts. The junior held the Dukes scoreless after giving up a first inning home run.
Offense was another issue for the Gamecocks today. Credit to the Dukes pitching staff with giving up five total hits, but it was the Gamecocks miscues that will haunt them after today's game.
Hitting with runners in scoring position (RISP) has been a major issue for South Carolina during these regionals. Entering the day, the Gamecocks were 1-9 with RISP. Today, they finished 0-8.
Down 1-0, no body out, Gamecocks had Ethan Petry on third. The following three Gamecocks batters would pop out to first and finish the inning with two strikeouts. The Dukes pitching staff would shut down the Gamecock offense from then on out.
This regional will no doubt leave a sour taste in the mouth's of the Gamecocks until next season.
