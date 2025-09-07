Halftime Recap: The South Carolina Gamecocks lead 17-3 at the Half.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have officially completed the first half of their matchup with the South Carolina State Bulldogs. After being delayed over two hours due to inclement weather, the Gamecocks lead the Bulldogs 17-3.
First Quarter:
The Gamecocks deferred the kick off after winning the coin toss. They set the tone quickly against the Bulldogs, as junior DB Brandion Cisse flew across the field for a violent tackle that allowed only a one yard gain. Though the Gamecocks allowed an early first down on 3rd & long, they were able to settle in and force the Bulldogs to punt.
On their first drive on offense, the Gamecocks came out flat, leading to an early three-and-out. Following this early funk, the defense energized the crowd after Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Bryan Thomas Jr. combined for a sack on third down that forced the Bulldogs to punt. However, the offense was unable to follow suit after once again going three-and-out.
Things didn’t get much better on the ensuing Bulldogs’ possession, as the Gamecocks gave up a long pass that was also tacked on by a roughing the passer from Demon Clowney that moved the Bulldogs over 30 yards into Gamecock territory. Despite the push into in-goal territory, the Gamecocks were able to hold the Bulldogs to only a field goal.
The Bulldogs left the quarter with a 3-0 lead.
Second Quarter:
After another sluggish, penalty-riddled possession, the Gamecocks were once again forced into a three-and-out. Within a minute of the second quarter, the Gamecocks had already tallied a staggering five penalties for that equated for nearly negative 40 yards.
The Gamecocks came back firing on their next possession, after gaining two consecutive first downs, which were both their first of the game. Nyck Habor picked up big yards on a receiver reverse, and Sellers added to the effort after evading the pocket for a first down. Despite a succession of first downs, the Gamecocks were forced to kick a field goal, sailed wide right, leaving the Bulldogs with a 3-0 lead.
After forcing the Bulldogs to go three-and-out after another Bryan Thomas Jr. sack, Vacari Swain once again turned the momentum of the game after returning another punt for a touchdown, which was an impressive 64 yard return, which gave them a 7-3 lead.
Swain continued his tear, after returning a punt that was blocked again to to the endzone on a 42 yard return that once again electiried a rowdy Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Gamecocks continued to dominate defensively, and had a productive final drive that led them into field goal range, in which William Joyce nailed to push the lead to 17-3.
If the Gamecocks want to pull away and win by a dominant margin, they’ll have to cut down on the penalties. The majority of their penalties have been on the offensive line, including false starts and a snap infraction. These blunders have put their offense behind the sticks, leaving them in obvious passing situations on third and long. No matter the opponent, this is not a recipe for winning football. The Gamecocks look to get the offense going in the second half, which failed to produce any points during the first half. On the plus side, the defense has been causing havoc all game and has accounted for several sacks and tackles for loss.
Stay up to date on the game with our live updates.
