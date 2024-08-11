Here's What Head Coach Shane Beamer Had to Say Following the First Scrimmage of Fall Camp
The first scrimmage of fall camp is a big one for coaches and players as they get ready for the season. This is when coaches get the opportunity to evaluate how their players are progressing and for the players to begin separating themselves from the pack.
South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer met with the media following Saturday's scrimmage. He talked everything from the offense, injuries, to new technology being used this season.
Coach Beamer was asked how LaNorris looked and how the battle for the QB1 position is coming along.
"LaNorris looked good," Coach Beaner said. "He and Robby [Ashford] got some work with the first group. LaNorris got some work with the second group. I thought LaNorris did a good job. He looked very poised and composed out there, made some nice throws, had some nice runs, managed the offense in the right way. Robby Ashford flashed."
New in 2024, teams will be able to use Ipads on the sideline along with in-helmet communication to communicate in the same way NFL players are able to do. This should be a big help for offenses and defenses going forward.
"We were able to utilize the Ipads like we'll be able to use in games this season," Coach Beamer said. "I know from just talking to LaNorris it was beneficial to him. We utilized the radio in the helmet communication with the quarterbacks and the guys on defense. That was very beneficial."
Health will be a big topic floating around the Gamecocks program this season as they struggled with injuries at certain spots last year. Though several players missed the first scrimmage, fortunately for South Carolina there doesn't seem to be any major injuries so far.
"These guys didn't scrimmage today, Markee Anderson, Vandrevius Jacobs, Elijah Davis, Jakai Moore, Reid Mikeska, JuJu McDowell, Bam Martin-Scott, and (Raheim) Rocket Sanders," Coach Beamer said. "Nothing Major. All those guys practiced this week and had some normal bumps and bruises and did not go today. Expect all of them to be back at practice tomorrow and ready to rock and roll."
Coach Beamer was asked how the offense handled today's scrimmage. While there were some good things, he mentions there are lots of areas that need cleaning up.
"We had some self inflicted things today," Coach Beamer said. "From an offensive standpoint, that will lose football games. Whether it be drops, or some penalties, stuff today that we can correct. Overall I was pleased."
The offensive line struggled last season with guys in and out of the lineup. Sixth year guard Jakai Moore earlier in the week mentioned the extra work the line has put in this summer. It appears it's paying off.
"I feel pretty good," Coach Beamer said. "Outside of Markee and Jakai not playing today, they've been healthy. Markee just had something that he tweaked a little bit yesterday. Jakai same thing. Overall, I've been pleased. I like the way those guys have been working."
South Carolina is expected to have two more scrimmages during fall camp before August 31 opener against Old Dominion. Stay with us here at Sports Illustrated as we give you all the updates leading up to week one.
