Gamecock Digest

How to Watch: Game One of South Carolina vs Milwaukee

Alex Joyce

South Carolina freshman Talmadge LeCroy (5) hits a ball during the top of the third inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson Sunday, March 6,2022. Ncaa Baseball South Carolina At Clemson
South Carolina freshman Talmadge LeCroy (5) hits a ball during the top of the third inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson Sunday, March 6,2022.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are back home inside Founders Park on Friday for the first of a three game series against Milwaukee.

After a couple quick matchups against Queens and Winthrop, South Carolina prepares for their second three game series of 2025. The Milwaukee Panthers comes into Ray Tanner Field trying to rebound off a 2-1 series loss to open their season. The Panthers were outscored by 12 runs across the three game series (25-13).

This is the first ever meeting between the two programs. South Carolina is 4-1 all time against the Horizon League with all five games coming against Wright State. The last of which came in 2017.

How to Watch the South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Milwaukee Panthers:

ESPN's Dave Weinstein and Grayson Greiner are on the call for each game. The Gamecocks are 5-0 and will look to keep their hot start going during this weekend series.

