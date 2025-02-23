Gamecock Digest

How To Watch: Game Three South Carolina Versus Milwaukee

Alex Joyce

May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Matthew Becker (29) pitches against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks are back home inside Founders Park on Friday for the series finale against Milwaukee.

After a couple quick matchups against Queens and Winthrop, South Carolina welcomed the Milwaukee Panthers to Columbis for a three game series. The Gamecocks won the first two games of the series thanks to great pitching and an offensive explosion.

This is the first ever meeting between the two programs. South Carolina is 6-1 all time against the Horizon League with games coming against Wright State and Milwaukee. The last of which came in 2017.

How to Watch the South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Milwaukee Panthers:

ESPN's Dave Weinstein and Grayson Greiner are on the call for each game. The Gamecocks are 7-0 and will look to keep their hot start going during this weekend series. Jake McCoy takes the mound for South Carolina in game three.

