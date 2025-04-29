Gamecock Digest

How to Watch: South Carolina Takes on Charleston Southern

Alex Joyce

June 11, 2013; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; South Carolina shortstop Joey Pankake (9) makes a throw to 1st base during the game against North Carolina Tar Heels during the Chapel Hill Super Regional of the NCAA baseball tournament at Boshamer Stadium. The Tar Heels defeated the Gamecocks 5-4. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

South Carolina is back at home for a four game homestand following a series loss at the hands of Kentucky over the weekend. Charleston Southern comes to town for a midweek match up. Here's how you can tune into all the action.

South Carolina (25-20) has played well in its history against the Buccaneers (24-16). Carolina has a 79-13 series advantage on Charleston Southern heading into Tuesday night’s game.

The two teams last played in 2023, with Carolina winning 10-4 on April 18. Cole Messina was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and Gavin Casas drove in four runs in the win. The Gamecocks have won 10 of the last 11 against Charleston Southern.

The SEC's regular season is about to come to a close over the next month. The Gamecocks will look to finish the season strong before tournament play. It all starts with a home game against the Buccaneers.

How To Watch South Carolina vs Charleston Southern

Game Time: 6:30 p.m.
Stadium Opens: 5:15 p.m.
Network: SEC Network +
Radio: Gamecock Sports Network presented by Learfield with Derek Scott and Stuart Lake on the call

Alex Joyce
