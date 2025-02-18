How to Watch South Carolina vs Winthrop - Midweek Matchup
The South Carolina Gamecocks are preparing for a couple one game matchups this week with the first set to be against the Winthrop Eagles. After a series sweep to begin the season against Sacred Heart, the Gamecocks will look to start 4-0 on the year with a win this afternoon.
For everyone looking to tune into the 35th all time matchup between the Gamecocks and Eagles, here is everything you need to know from first pitch to how to stream the game.
How to Watch the South Carolina Gamecocks at the Winthrop Eagles:
- Gameday: Tuesday, February 18th. 2025
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network +
- Location: Founders Park, Columbia, South Carolina
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
This will be South Carolina's first away game of the season. Gamecocks newcomer Jarvis Evans Jr. will take the mound for his first start in the black and garnet. Evans Jr. came from SEC rival Georgia as a transfer. Last season as a Bulldog, Evans Jr. posted a 5.49 ERA in 16 appearances, making eight starts.
