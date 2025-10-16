How to Watch the Gamecocks Take on the Sooners on Saturday Afternoon
South Carolina is looking to make Oklahoma's first experience inside Williams-Brice Stadium a regrettable one with kickoff set for 12:45 pm (ET). If you're planning to tune in at home or on the road, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch, listen, and how you can follow all the action on Saturday afternoon.
Last season these two programs met for the first time ever. The Gamecocks were able to route Oklahoma on the road to the tune of a 35-9 score, that included two defensive touchdowns for South Carolina. The Sooners are looking to avenge that loss this weekend with what is now a better and much healthier version of their offense than that game last season.
Below you can find all the information on how to tune into Saturday's game. We will also have a live scores and updates article up two hours before kickoff so you can read all about the action as well.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Oklahoma:
- Gameday: Saturday, October 18th, 2025
- Game time: 12:45 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- SEC Network Broadcast Team: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color), and Alyssa Lang (sideline reporter)
- South Carolina Broadcast Team: Todd Ellis (play-by-play), Tommy Suggs (analyst), and Chet Tucker (sideline reporter)
- Oklahoma Broadcast: 107.7 FM the Franchise
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
Weather Report:
Should be mostly Sunny skies with a high of 80 degrees on Saturday afternoon, according to The Weather Channel. Inclement weather should not play a factor in this one.
Sooners quarterback John Mateer is expected to play in this game after injuring his hand earlier in the season. Oklahoma remains a 5.5-point favorite coming into hostile territory.
The Gamecocks released an injury report on Wednesday that included three offensive lineman who have been out for a while. Against a good Oklahoma team that is sitting near the top of the SEC standings, South Carolina cannot afford to have any more injuries during the game.
- Nolan Hay, Doubtful
- Shedrrick Sarratt, Doubtful
- Cason Henry, Doubtful
- Markee Anderson, Questionable
- Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Questionable
- Brandon Cisse, Probable
