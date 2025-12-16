Super Bowl Odds: Rams Favored; Bills, Texans, Broncos All Rising Ahead of Week 16
Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season has come and gone, and there are just two teams that have officially clinched a playoff spot (Denver and the Los Angeles Rams) with three games left in the regular season.
So, that means there are 19 total teams that could win the Super Bowl, but several have their playoff hopes hanging by a threat ahead of Week 16. I shared the latest playoff odds for every team still alive earlier on Tuesday.
When it comes to the odds to win the Super Bowl, there are four teams at shorter than 10/1 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this winter, but the Rams (+320) are the clear favorite. Los Angeles has a huge matchup in Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks, as the winner of that game will take sole possession of first place in the NFC and the NFC West.
While oddsmakers have the Rams above the rest in this market, there are several teams that are making a push at this point in the 2025 season to be considered a contender. With Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs no longer looming over the AFC (they were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15), things seem wide open with just three regular season games to go.
Super Bowl 60 Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Rams: +320
- Seattle Seahawks: +650
- Denver Broncos: +800
- Buffalo Bills: +800
- Houston Texans: +1100
- Philadelphia Eagles: +1200
- New England Patriots: +1500
- Green Bay Packers: +1500
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +1600
- San Francisco 49ers: +2200
- Baltimore Ravens: +2200
- Los Angeles Chargers: +2500
- Detroit Lions: +3000
- Chicago Bears: +3000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +5500
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +7000
- Carolina Panthers: +25000
- Indianapolis Colts: +40000
- Dallas Cowboys: +100000
Buffalo Bills Rising in Latest Super Bowl Odds
Buffalo has come all the way down to +800 to win the Super Bowl after beating the New England Patriots in Week 15, and it’s still in play to win the AFC East this season.
With Josh Allen once again playing at an MVP level, the Bills may have their best chance to make a Super Bowl in the star quarterback’s career. They’re tied with Denver for the best odds to win the Super Bowl out of the AFC, which is shocking since Denver controls a path to the No. 1 seed. Still, oddsmakers don’t seem worried about the Bills potentially having to go on the road in the postseason.
Houston Texans’ Super Bowl Odds Are Soaring
At one point this season, Houston was just 3-5, but it has won six games in a row to get into a playoff spot in the AFC ahead of Week 16.
Houston is now fifth in the odds to win the Super Bowl, and it has wins over Jacksonville, Buffalo and other playoff contenders this season. The Houston defense is the best unit in the NFL, and that could be a deciding factor in an AFC that doesn’t appear to have a true dominant team with how the market is pricing the Broncos.
Are the Broncos Undervalued in Super Bowl Odds?
The Broncos have the No. 1 seed in the AFC, have clinched a playoff spot and have won 11 games in a row. Yet, oddsmakers have them at third in the odds to win the Super Bowl, tied with the Bills.
Bo Nix and the Broncos may not be viewed as an elite contender despite their record, but they have not lost at home this season. That could make them a tough out if they clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
