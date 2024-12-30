Knowing Your Opponent: Illinois QB Luke Altmyer
During a pre-game press conference on Saturday, South Carolina's Clayton White took the stage to discuss the Gamecocks' upcoming game against Illinois. White was able to speak on the challenges his team faces, including Fighting Illini's Luke Altmyer.
After beginning his career in Oxford, Mississippi for Ole Miss, Altmyer transferred to Illinois and won the quarterback job in 2023. Altmyer, wrapping up his second season with the Fighting Illini, is enjoying the best year of his college career.
The 6-foot-2 and 195 pounder out of Starksville, Mississippi has started all 12 games in 2024 completing 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,543 yards, 21 touchdowns, and five interceptions. While not known for being a running quarterback, Altmyer has shown the ability to extend plays with his legs garnering 219 yards on the ground and 4 touchdowns.
It's not uncommon for staffs to not study other teams that aren't on their schedule unless they are wanting to add a new wrinkle to a particular side of the ball. So it makes sense as to why South Carolina didn't watch a ton of tape on Altmyer until these last two weeks. What White learned is Altmyer is a quarterback that can threaten defenses.
"He's a really good quarterback," White said. "His mobility to move around the pocket is big time. Once he gets outside the pocket, he's a threat. He makes smart decisions."
And while Altmyer was an unkown before bowl season, they certainly know him now.
"He's one of those quarterbacks that I didn't really know about until we played him, but I definitely know who he is now for sure," White said.
Kickoff between the Gamecocks and the FIghting Illini is set for 3:00 pm (ET) on ABC on Tuesday December 31.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula Talks Strategy Ahead of Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
- Former Western Kentucky Offensive Lineman Rodney Newsom to Transfer to South Carolina
- No. 2 CB in 2027, South Carolina's Own Joshua Dobson, Visits Gamecocks During Bowl Prep
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!