Kyle Kennard Named Nation's Best Defensive Player
Kyle Kennard has been a meanace on the field for the Gamecocks in 2024. His efforts earned him the prestigious Bronko Nagurski Award, the first time a South Carolina player has ever won the award.
Kyle Kennard joined the Gamecocks after spending four years with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kennard would go on to have the best year of his career in Columbia.
Kennard's 11.5 sacks was the best mark in the SEC and good enough for sixth in the country. He added 28 total tackles including 16 tackles for loss for one of the most dominant defenses in the SEC.
Kennard is also a finalist for the Lombardi Award which will be announced on Wednesday, was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl All-America team and to the USA TODAY All-SEC team.
Accoridng to the awards website, "created in 1993 by the Football Writers Association of America, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the best defensive player in college football and is presented by the Charlotte Touchdown Club. The award was established to complement the Heisman Trophy Award, which at the time had never been presented to a defensive player."
