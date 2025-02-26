Kyle Kennard Shares How South Carolina Helped Him Prepare for the NFL
The biggest pre-draft event of the offseason is here as the NFL Scouting Combine is underway. However before players take part in individual drills on the field, they will step to the podium to meet with media members, as was the case with former South Carolina Gamecock Kyle Kennard.
The former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket joined the Gamecocks 2024 transfer class and enjoyed a career year in the garnet and black. While his development on the field helped him become a highly valued propspect, Kennard told the media just how impactful the Gamecocks program was off the field.
"They kind of helped me with the seriousness of it," Kennard said. "They helped me get my mind orchestrated. They helped me with communications with the media and other things that you need to be ready for at this stage."
Before hearing their names called in April's draft, players, like Kennard, will have to go through team and media interviews. The development of communication skills and professional media training can go a long way in elevating one's status in the draft.
The reigning Nagurski Trophy award winner is projected to be selected within the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
