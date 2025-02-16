Live Scores and Updates: South Carolina Going for the Sweep of Sacred Heart
The South Carolina Gamecocks are going for an opening series sweep in game three versus the Sacred Heart Pioneers. We have LIVE scores and updates for all the action right here.
The South Carolina Gamecocks will look to build off the momentum of a dominant game two win and try to keep the Paul Mainieri era undefeated to start the 2025 slate. South Carolina run ruled Sacred Heart in a game two route (14-0). Senior left hander Matthew Becker had a stellar performance from the mound going five innings and tallying nine strikeouts. Gamecocks starting pitchers have combined for 18 strikeouts in this series.
The Gamecocks will put another left hander on the mound on Sunday in sophomore Jake McCoy. McCoy made 12 appearances in his freshman season with one start tallying 20 strikeouts in 16 total innings.
South Carolina Lineup for Game Three Against Sacred Heart:
First Inning:
Top:
Bottom:
Game Three Preview of South Carolina versus Sacred Heart:
- First pitch is set for 12:00 pm (ET) on SEC Network Plus with Dave Weinstein and Grayson Greiner on the call.
- South Carolina fans can also view the game on the Gamecock Sports Network presented by Learfield with Derek Scott (Friday and Sunday), Stuart Lake and Cade Crenshaw (Saturday) on the call.
- With a 2-0 start against the Pioneers, the Gamecocks are a perfect 9-0 against teams from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Projected to Miss the NCAA Tournament
- Gamecocks Send Fifth-Most Players to NFL Combine, Tied for Second-Most in the SEC
- Former Gamecock Star Deebo Samuel Granted Permission to Seek Trade from 49ers
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!