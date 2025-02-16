Gamecock Digest

Live Scores and Updates: South Carolina Going for the Sweep of Sacred Heart

Alex Joyce

Gamecocks catcher Dalton Reeves (44) with a two run homer in the top of the ninth inning against Florida. The Gators beat the South Carolina 11-9 at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida, Sunday, April 14, 2024. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2024
Gamecocks catcher Dalton Reeves (44) with a two run homer in the top of the ninth inning against Florida. The Gators beat the South Carolina 11-9 at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida, Sunday, April 14, 2024. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2024 / Cyndi Chambers Sports/Special to the Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The South Carolina Gamecocks are going for an opening series sweep in game three versus the Sacred Heart Pioneers. We have LIVE scores and updates for all the action right here.

The South Carolina Gamecocks will look to build off the momentum of a dominant game two win and try to keep the Paul Mainieri era undefeated to start the 2025 slate. South Carolina run ruled Sacred Heart in a game two route (14-0). Senior left hander Matthew Becker had a stellar performance from the mound going five innings and tallying nine strikeouts. Gamecocks starting pitchers have combined for 18 strikeouts in this series.

The Gamecocks will put another left hander on the mound on Sunday in sophomore Jake McCoy. McCoy made 12 appearances in his freshman season with one start tallying 20 strikeouts in 16 total innings.

South Carolina Lineup for Game Three Against Sacred Heart:

First Inning:
Top:

Bottom:

Game Three Preview of South Carolina versus Sacred Heart:

  • First pitch is set for 12:00 pm (ET) on SEC Network Plus with Dave Weinstein and Grayson Greiner on the call.
  • South Carolina fans can also view the game on the Gamecock Sports Network presented by Learfield with Derek Scott (Friday and Sunday), Stuart Lake and Cade Crenshaw (Saturday) on the call.
  • With a 2-0 start against the Pioneers, the Gamecocks are a perfect 9-0 against teams from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.