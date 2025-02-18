Gamecock Digest

LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs Winthrop Score

Tune in for live scores and updates for Gamecocks vs Eagles.

Alex Joyce

Mar 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina infielder Will Tippett forces Alabama base runner Ian Petrutz (21) at second and throws to first to complete a double play at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in the final game of the weekend series. South Carolina held on for a 9-8 victory.
Mar 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina infielder Will Tippett forces Alabama base runner Ian Petrutz (21) at second and throws to first to complete a double play at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in the final game of the weekend series. South Carolina held on for a 9-8 victory. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

South Carolina goes on the road for the first time in 2025 as they prepare to take on the Winthrop Eagles for a one game series on Tuesday. This is the 35th meeting all time between the Gamecocks and Eagles.

South Carolina is fresh off a series sweep of the Sacred Heart Pioneers over the weekend. They are 3-0 to begin the Paul Mainieri era. Gamecocks starting pitchers combined for three runs and 27 strikeouts against the Pioneers.

Former Georgia Bulldog Jarvis Evans Jr. will take the mound for South Carolina. Evans Jr. posted a 5.49 ERA over 16 appearances for the Bulldogs in 2023. Eagles will turn to senior right hander Lance Wade. For fans looking for ways to watch Tuesday's matchup, click here.

First Inning:
Top:

Bottom:

Gamecocks vs Eagles Preview:
- Gamecocks on the road for the first time in 2025.
- 35th all time meeting between South Carolina and Winthrop. Gamecocks lead the series with a 27-7 record.
- South Carolina is 7-2 on the road at Winthrop.
- Streaming live on ESPN+. Tuesday's game also will be on the Gamecock Sports Network presented by Learfield with Cade Crenshaw and Stuart Lake on the call.
- Both squads come in 3-0 following opening series sweeps.
- Last season, Carolina won both ends of a home-and-home series against Winthrop, winning 12-2 in 7 innings in Columbia and 15-3 in 7 innings in Rock Hill.
- This will be the earliest the Gamecocks have played away from Columbia since 2010, when the team played a three-game series at East Carolina in the second weekend.

