Live Scores: Can the Gamecocks Win the Series Against Morehead State?
A high scoring affair was the story of game one between South Carolina and Morehead State. With their 11-7 win over the Eagles, South Carolina is looking to claim a series win Saturday afternoon.
Outfielders Kennedy Jones and Ethan Petry came up big for the Gamecocks on Friday night. The two veterans combined for five hits, six RBIs, and three runs on the evening. South Carolina will be hoping to have a repeat of that success on Saturday.
Jake McCoy will be getting the start for South Carolina on the mound. The lefty has a 1-1 record, a 3.00 ERA in 15.0 IP with 6 BB and 29 SO. For Morehead State it will be freshman Kamden Hawks. He has a 0-1 record with a 1.59 ERA in 11.1 IP with 14 BB and 9 SO.
South Carolina's Lineup for Game Two Versus Morehead State:
South Carolina will be looking for its fourth consecutive victory as the team tries to stack wins ahead of its SEC opener in just six days. Fans can get a preview of this afternoon's game here and can follow along with us into the evening for live scores and updates.
Live Scores:
First Inning: Gamecocks threaten with a man on third, but no score heading to the second.
Top: Left hander Jake McCoy gets the start for the Gamecocks. McCoy gets his first strikeout of the day after sitting down leadoff batter, Robbins. Olson is the game's first base runner with a single to second. Thomas struck out swinging. Olson caught stealing at second. Gamecocks on offense next.
Bottom: Morehead State sends Kamden Hawks to the mound to begin game two. Hall, Stone, Petry due up in the bottom of the first. Hall singles to left field. Stone hits a successful sacrifice bunt, out at first; Hall advances to second. Petry grounded out; Hall to third. Jones struck out swinging.
Second Inning: The Eagles get on the board first, but Evan Stone's grand slam gives the Gamecocks a four run lead; 5-1
Top: Dutton struck out swinging. Germann (RBI) hits a solo shot out to right field (1-0). Kean singled to right. Cisneros grounded out to third; Kean advances to second. Kearns struck out looking.
Bottom: Scobey reaches first on throwing error by the pitcher; advances to second on the wild throw. Hollins flies out to center; Scobey gets to third. Kaufer walked; men on first and third for South Carolina with one out. Kaczmar (RBI) singled through the right side; Kaufer advances to second; Scobey scores (1-1). Carrion singles to pitcher (bunt); Kaczmar to second; Kaufer to third. Hall struck out swinging. Stone (4 RBIs) delivers for the Gamecocks with a grand slam out to left field; Kaczmar, Hall, and Kaufer scores (5-1). Petry fouled out to right field.
Third Inning:
Top: Sheridan struck out swinging. Robbins singles to left field. Robbins steals second. Olson struck out. Thomas struck out.
Bottom: Jones singles to left field. Scobey (2 RBIs) homers to left field; Jones scored (7-1). Hollins reaches on a fielding error; advances to second on throwing error by the third baseman. Kaufer flied out to center field; Hollins advances to third. Kaczmar struck out looking. Carrion (RBI) doubled to left field; Hollins scored (8-1). Carrion to third on a wild pitch. Eagles pitching change: Davis to pitch for Hawks. Hall walked.
