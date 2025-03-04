Live Scores: South Carolina Takes on Davidson
South Carolina is back in action on Tuesday as the Davidson Wildcats come into Founders Park for a midweek matchup.
The Gamecocks come into Tuesday's matchup looking to rebound off a tough weekend series sweep against Clemson. South Carolina struggled to get the bats going all weekend long. They will look to make that a thing of the past, beginning with Davidson.
On the flip side, Davidson is coming in with some momentum following a series win over Layfette. In the last two games, the Wildcats' offense managed 24 runs in 17 innings. Wildcats' leading batter Jamie Daly has 15 hits (.455 average) with 11 RBIs through 10 games this season.
This is the 74th meeting between South Carolina and Davidson. The Gamecocks own a 50-22-1 record over the Wildcats with the last matchup being a 4-1 South Carolina win in 2024.
Ryder Garino is projected to be the starter for South Carolina. He is 1-0 on the season with a 0.00 ERA in six innings pitched with nine strikeouts and just one walk. For Davidson, it's Jacob Vokal who is the likely starter. He is 0-1 on the season with a 2.35 ERA, five strikeouts and a walk in 7.2 innings pitched.
First pitch between the Gamecocks and Wildcats is set for 6:30 pm (ET). Follow along with us for live updates of the matchup below.
