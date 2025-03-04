Gamecock Digest

Live Scores: South Carolina Takes on Davidson

South Carolina holds a 50-22-1 record all time against the Wildcats. First pitch set for 6:30 pm (ET).

Alex Joyce

South Carolina junior Max Kaufer (14) bats against South Carolina during the bottom of the first inning of the Reedy River Rivalry at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. Saturday, March 1, 2025.
South Carolina junior Max Kaufer (14) bats against South Carolina during the bottom of the first inning of the Reedy River Rivalry at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. Saturday, March 1, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

South Carolina is back in action on Tuesday as the Davidson Wildcats come into Founders Park for a midweek matchup.

The Gamecocks come into Tuesday's matchup looking to rebound off a tough weekend series sweep against Clemson. South Carolina struggled to get the bats going all weekend long. They will look to make that a thing of the past, beginning with Davidson.

On the flip side, Davidson is coming in with some momentum following a series win over Layfette. In the last two games, the Wildcats' offense managed 24 runs in 17 innings. Wildcats' leading batter Jamie Daly has 15 hits (.455 average) with 11 RBIs through 10 games this season.

This is the 74th meeting between South Carolina and Davidson. The Gamecocks own a 50-22-1 record over the Wildcats with the last matchup being a 4-1 South Carolina win in 2024.

Ryder Garino is projected to be the starter for South Carolina. He is 1-0 on the season with a 0.00 ERA in six innings pitched with nine strikeouts and just one walk. For Davidson, it's Jacob Vokal who is the likely starter. He is 0-1 on the season with a 2.35 ERA, five strikeouts and a walk in 7.2 innings pitched.

First pitch between the Gamecocks and Wildcats is set for 6:30 pm (ET). Follow along with us for live updates of the matchup below.

Live Scores:

First Inning:
Top:

Bottom:

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.