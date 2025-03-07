Live Scores: South Carolina Takes on Morehead State
The South Carolina Gamecocks are back in action at Founders Park for a three game weekend series against the Eagles of Morehead State.
The Gamecocks are riding high following back to back wins over Davidson and the Citadel. It was an offensive resurgence this week at the Gamecocks offense scored 16 runs in two games.
Junior Ethan Petry will enter the Morehead State series with 48 home runs at Carolina, which has him in a tie for second place on the all-time home run list. Petry needs one more home run to move into second place by himself. He is 14 home runs away from tying Justin Smoak (2006-08) for the all-time mark.
Matthew Becker will be getting the start for South Carolina on Friday. He has posted a 2-1 record, a 3.68 ERA, in14.2 IP with 5 BB and 22 SO. As for Morehead State, it will be Trevor Callahan taking the mound. He has a 1-2 record with a 5.73 ERA in 11.0 IP with 5 BB and 10 SO.
For those wanting to watch the games, we have you covered here, as well as a preview of the weekend matchup. Follow along with scoring updates below. First pitch is set for 7:00 pm (ET).
Live Scores:
First Inning:
Top:
Bottom:
Game Preview:
- South Carolina and Morehead State are set to meet for the third time in program history.
- The last two meetings between the Gamecocks and Eagles happened in 1994 with the Gamecocks winning both games.
- Carolina starts a seven-game homestand this weekend with a three-game series against Morehead State.
- All three games will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.
