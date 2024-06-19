South Carolina Commit Named Standout at MLB Draft Combine
The MLB Draft Combine kicked off on Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona with a scouted workout. South Carolina had a quartet of former players heading to the combine, with four signees as well.
On Tuesday, players participated in batting cage drills along with infield and outfield drills. MLB Pipeline's, Jonathan Mayo, listed the standouts from day one of the combine. Gamecocks signee, PJ Morlando, made the list due to his stellar batting drills.
The winner of the South Carolina High School Home Run Derby last July, Morlando impressed again. Morlando showed off his power in the cage by having the most batted ball over 110MPH (111.7, 111.1, 110.7, 110.2) to go along with a 445 foot home run.
The talented left handed batter would be a major upgrade to the Gamecocks roster. He possesses elite skills for a prospect, which is why he's on the MLB radar. Morlando has a tough decision to make as he could very likely be a high round draft pick, especially if he keeps performing at the combine.
New South Carolina baseball head coach, Paul Mainieri, and his staff are working hard to overhaul the Gamecocks roster as they intend to compete as early as next season.
"I don't see why we can't compete for everything right out of the gate," Mainieri says. "I didn't come here to lose. I didn't come here to be mediocre. In my opinion, Carolina baseball represents excellence. I think we need to win now."
Adding a prospect like Morlando would be a step towards winning in the present and in the future.
