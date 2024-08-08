Mohamed Kaba Looks to Get Back on the Field
One of South Carolina's most talented linebackers is working to make his return to form in 2024. After being an All-SEC performer as a freshman in 2020, Mohamed Kaba has two unfortunate season ending injuries that kept him off the field in each of the last two seasons.
The most recent came in game one of the 2023 season against North Carolina. This is his second straight season with an ACL injury. As the Gamecocks get closer to opening against Old Dominion at home on August 31, Kaba is preparing to play once again.
"I've been working real hard to get back right," Kaba said. "I'm going to compete to get my spot back."
Coming off two straight ACL tears in 2022 and 2023, it can understandably take some players time to get back to being comfortable
"If I'm being honest, I feel 100 percent now," Kaba said. "But the coaches are making me take my time and I have to remind myself to take my time too. Even if I feel 100 percent, my body might not."
The Gamecocks are preparing to have their first 11 on 11 scrimmage of fall camp inside Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday August 10. This will be one of the first times since the ACL tear last August that the redshirt senior will get to go on the field in this competitive setting.
"Every moment that I have on the field is so fun compared to being in my room," Kaba said. "I just want to check off getting some big hits on Saturday. Just running around making tackles and plays. Just getting the first scrimmage out of the way and seeing how I feel after that."
Though listed as a redshirt senior in 2024, Kaba will have two more years of eligibility following this season. The linebacker room for the Gamecocks is one of the deepest rooms on the roster. Having a guy like Mohamed Kaba return to the lineup could see this defense reach the lofty goals it has set for itself.
