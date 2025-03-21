NBA Star Steph Curry Shows Support for South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley Ahead of NCAA Tournament
The NCAA Women's College Basketball Tournament is about to be underway for the South Carolina Gamecocks, who are hoping to repeat as champions. But on the eve of the Tournament, South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley gets a major shoutout from a NBA great.
The Gamecocks are one of the favorites to win the tournament in 2025, which is no suprise when you look at the talent on the roster. That talent is clearly visible when you consider superstar guard MiLaysia Fulwiley provides the team's spark off the bench. And one particular NBA legend has taken notice.
Prior to the Golden State Warriors hosting the Toronto Raptors on Thursday evening, Warriors guard Steph Curry was seen sporting a MiLaysia Fulwiley t-shirt as he entered the stadium. Sportscenter posted the photo on X saying, "The chef knows who's about to be cooking up some madness 🔥
Steph Curry pulled up to the Warriors game reppin' MiLaysia Fulwiley 😮💨."
The Gamecocks' star guard signed to Curry's signature Curry Brand line with Under Armor. Fulwiley was the first collegiate NIL athlete to join the Curry Brand. The Warriors' star guard had this to say when signing Fulwiley.
"She believes in what we're doing... and obviously in South Carolina doing amazing things, winning a championship in her freshman year. And trying to continue to get better, and keep pushing the envelope on what she can accomplish in her career," Curry said
"As you build out your roster, you want to have just good people that truly understand, one, they want to be great on the court, two, they stand for something, represent something off the court, and always looking for ways to impact the community. And she checks all those boxes," Curry said.
South Carolina will take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles today at 4:00 pm (ET) in round one of the NCAA Tournament.
