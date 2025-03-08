Offense steps up in South Carolina's Win Over Morehead State
South Carolina defeated Morehead State in an exciting back and forth affair to start game one of the weekend series.
The Gamecocks fought an uphill battle all evening as Morehead State jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the second inning. The Eagles would hold a three run lead until the fifth inning, that's where the Gamecocks' bats came to life. South Carolina would score nine runs between the fifth and eighth inning to put the Eagles away.
Left fielder Kennedy Jones was a steady presence at the plate tonight fir South Carolina. Jones finished 3-4 at the plate scoring two runs and had two RBIs. Right fielder Ethan Petry helped solidify the Gamecocks win with an eighth inning three run home run. Petry would finish with four RBIs on the night.
Left hander Matthew Becker got the ball to start game one. Becker threw just under two innings, giving up four runs on five hits, and had two strikeouts before the Gamecocks made the switch to reliever Brandon Stone.
What's up next for the Gamecocks? South Carolina is back at Ray Tanner field on Saturday against Morehead State for a 4:00 pm (ET) start. Sophomore Jake McCoy takes the mound for game two for South Carolina.
