Oklahoma defeats South Caorlina in Extra Innings
Oklahoma defeats South Carolina in extra innings to take the series win on the road at Founder's Park.
South Carolina held a 5-3 lead heading into the top of the ninth inning. With victory in the hands of closer Brendan Sweeney, the Sooners were able to take advantage of a couple fielding errors by the Gamecocks and tied the game at 5 a piece. After a quick bottom half of the ninth, we headed to extra innings.
Oklahoma was up first and made the most of the opportunity. Center fielder came up to bat and really put the pressure on the home team with a solo blast out to left field. That would ultimately be too much for the Gamecocks to overcome, as the Sooners come away with the series win.
Outfielder Evan Stone had a good day in the batter's box. He hit a triple on his opening at bat, would finish 1/3 at the plate with 1 RBI. Four Gamecocks would end the game with a RBI; Stone, Jones, Petry, and Scobey.
South Carolina sent senior Dylan Eskew to the mound to begin the final game of the weekend series. Eskew would leave game three giving up one run on one hit, to go along with three strikeouts in 41. innings pitched. He would finish the day with a 1.77 ERA.
What's next for the Gamecocks? A midweek matchup against the College of Charleston is set for Tuesday at 6:30 pm (ET). After that, a three game series against the Arkansas Razorbacks begins Friday March 21.
