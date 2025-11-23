Positive Takeaways from South Carolina Gamecocks Win Over Coastal Carolina
Positives to takeaway from the South Carolina Gamecocks dominant win over Coastal Carolina.
It’s no secret that it’s been a tough season for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Despite the misfortune, the Gamecocks put on a dominant performance against their instate foe in the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. With the big win, there were several positive stats and performances that can be a positive sign for the Gamecocks going into their matchup against Clemson next weekend and into the offseason. Here are some areas where the Gamecocks were able to hang their hats on.
- Running the Ball- Perhaps the biggest issue for the Gamecocks in 2025 was their inability to run the ball, which totally eliminated them from several games this year. Against the Chanticleers, the Gamecocks were able to reverse this trend and put on their best rushing performance of the season, as they were only a few yards short of putting up 200 yards on the ground in the first half alone. This explosion in rushing also supported the Gamecocks putting their highest total yards outing of the season with 579 yards.
- Jayden Sellers and Donovan Murph Emerging as Weapons As Freshman- The Gamecocks haven’t had many explosive options in the passing game, which has also hindered their progress this season. However, in this matchup, they received a bulk of their production from two true freshmen, Donovan Murph and Jayden Sellers, the younger brother of LaNorris Sellers. The duo combined for over 200 yards and two touchdowns. Whether it be attacking in space on a short pass or making plays downfield, the young receivers proved they’ll be a pivotal force in their careers as Gamecocks.
- Getting Experience From Backup Players- With the conclusion of the Gamecocks 2025 season being only a week away, it’s only a matter of time before rosters across football totally change due to the transfer portal. The Gamecocks have not had the luxury of getting backups in throughout the season due to close games and trailing the bulk of the season. After the Gamecocks took a 44-0 lead against the Chanticleers, the backups took the field. Most notably, the backup QB’s got reps and were able to throw the ball, especially Cutter Woods and Air Noland. There’s no certainty on who the Gamecock starting QB will be next season, so the backups getting as many reps as possible is paramount to the success of the Gamecocks.
