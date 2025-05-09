Gamecock Digest

Potential 16-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Gaining Steam With the SEC

Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger reports on the possibility of a 16-team college football playoff bracket coming soon.

Alex Joyce

Jan 21, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; The College Football Playoff National Championship trophy at press conference at The Westin Peachtree Plaza, Savannah Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In a report from Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, the four power conference commissioners met on Thursday to discuss different issues in college football, including expanding the College Football Playoff.

The potential 16-team playoff field would include four automatic spots for the SEC and the Big 10. The ACC and Big 12 would get two auto bids each. And the Group of six would get one spot. Three at-large teams will round out the 16 spots in the field.

Per Dellenger, the decision is expected to come in the next month or two. Both the SEC and the Big Ten will hold spring meetings later this month, where Dellenger says the SEC will discuss adding a ninth conference game to the schedule.

Dellenger also reported back in February the possibility of "inter-league play-in games." This means the 3rd place team in the conference would play the sixth place team and fourth versus fifth to determine the last two auto bid spots.

What does this mean for South Carolina? At 9-3 in 2024, South Carolina was on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff, despite being one of the hottest teams in the sport at season's end. A 16-team field would have had the Gamecocks taking one of those spots this past season.

2024 was the first season of the newly expanded 12-team format. Now it appears expansions may not be done, with confirmation coming in the summer.

