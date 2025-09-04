Previewing the Gamecocks Matchup Against the South Carolina State Bulldogs
The South Carolina Gamecocks are back home for the first time of the 2025 season taking on South Carolina State. What will the Bulldogs brings on Saturday?
Last week the Bulldogs defeated Wofford 16-15 at home to begin the season 1-0. As a team South Carolina State picked up 99 rushing yards on 44 carries (2.5 yards per carry). Quarterbacks William Atkins IV and Ryan Stubblefield combined for 29 completions on 50 attempts for 309 yards and a touchdown. Both players also combined for 15 carries and 33 yards. Defensive coordinator Clayton White and his defense can expect to see both Atkins IV and Stubblefield under center on Saturday.
Graduate student Jalen Johnson is the team's leading receiver so far in the season. He caught seven passes on Saturday for 98 yards. Offensively the Bulldogs gave up five sacks in the win over Wofford.
Coach White's defense should have plenty of opportunities to get after the Bulldogs' passers this weekend. Dylan Stewart and Bryan Thomas Jr. are the bookends for the Gamecocks defensive line and could have a big day this weekend.
On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs defense gave up a total of 56 yards passing. On the ground, they were able to hold the Wofford running game to 79 yards on 30 attempts, 2.6 yards per carry. The Bulldogs have yet to give up a touchdown on the season.
Offensive coordinator Mike Shula has a lot more weapons at this disposal than what Wofford presented last week. The Gamecocks should find more success through the air and on the ground with LaNorris Sellers at quarterback.
Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm (ET) on Saturday.
