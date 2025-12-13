South Carolina State Wins Celebration Bowl on One of the Closest Calls You’ll Ever See
Bowl season is officially underway. If Saturday’s Celebration Bowl between South Carolina State and Prairie View A&M is any indication, college football fans are in for a treat the rest of the way.
Four overtimes were needed to decide the winner, although Prairie View A&M took a 21-0 lead into halftime. SC State stormed back in the second half, scoring 21 points in the third quarter and another 14 in the fourth, including a touchdown with two minutes left in regulation to tie the game.
Prairie View A&M had a chance to win in the second overtime after an interception, but kicker Diego Alfaro’s 31-yard field goal attempt went just outside of the right upright. The two sides exchanged two-point conversion attempts from there and SC State eventually escaped with a dramatic win in four overtimes after a controversial call.
The Bulldogs made their two-point attempt first in the final overtime period, where quarterback Ryan Stubblefield found running back Tyler Smith in the flat with some ground to make up to find the end zone. He was forced out of bounds near the goal line as he tried to extend the ball across the plane. Smith had to get the ball across the plane inside the pylon, which was incredibly close.
The play was ruled a successful attempt on the field and after a long review, the call was upheld. You be the judge:
The call appeared to be too close for officials to overturn their initial ruling, which turned out to be consequential as Prairie View A&M’s following attempt was unsuccessful, giving SC State an improbable 40-38 win to become HBCU champions. Stubblefield threw for 234 yards, two touchdowns and an interception plus a rushing score after he took over for starting QB William Atkins IV who left the game due to an injury.
An incredible finish that had everything: a massive comeback, missed field goals, four overtimes and controversial calls. Bowl season is here, folks.
