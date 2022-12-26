Andrew Hines Includes Carolina In Top Twelve

South Carolina has recruited quite well at multiple positions over the past couple of seasons, and one of those positions is the linebacker spot.

In the 2020 offseason, despite starting behind the eight ball in recruiting, head coach Shane Beamer and his staff were able to bring in two linebackers. Junior college transfer Bam Martin-Scott and FCS transfer Debo Williams were two impactful players that garnered a lot of playing time.

In the 2022 class, the Gamecocks signed linebackers Stone Blanton and Donovan Westmoreland. Blanton played a vital role as a true freshman, appearing in 11 games.

Last week, defensive coordinator Clayton White and company officially secured a letter of intent from inside linebacker Grayson Howard, who some believe could quickly make a significant impact on the program.

Of course, if Beamer and South Carolina want to become perennial contenders in the SEC East, they must continue to recruit at this level annually. One of their 2024 targets is Andrew Hines, who announced his top twelve schools on Sunday afternoon.

Hines hails from Atlanta, Georgia. He plays for Woodward Academy, home to several top prospects in recent years. Carolina has established several physical prerequisites to play linebacker for them, and Hines fits the criteria at 6-0.5 and 215 lbs.

