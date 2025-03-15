Gamecock Digest

Brady Smigiel, 2026 Quarterback, Cuts List Down to Four - Includes South Carolina

Brady Smigiel, a 2026 quarterback, has cut his list down to four and included the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Jonathan Williams

Newbury Park High quarterback Brady Smigiel is Ventura County Star All-County Football Offensive Player of the Year on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
Newbury Park High quarterback Brady Smigiel is Ventura County Star All-County Football Offensive Player of the Year on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. / Juan Carlo/THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK
The 2026 recruiting class is starting to heat up as prospects are scheduling their official visits for the summer and lining up their spring visits. One name that the Gamecocks have circled on their board is quarterback Brady Simgiel and he has cut his list down to just four schools. South Carolina, Washington, Michigan and UCLA all made the cut.

Smigiel is rated as a four-star prospect, the 67th-best player in the country, the seventh-best quarterback in the class and the 11th-best player in the state of California, according to composite rankings.

Smigiel was committed to Florida State at one point but decommitted from the program back in January of this year. The Gamecocks extended an offer to Smigiel right before he decommitted and now they are right in the thick of his recruitment.

The Gamecocks have been stacking quarterback talent as of late with LaNorris Sellers leading the charge right now, they snagged Air Noland from Ohio State in the transfer portal this offseason and now they could potentially add Smigiel to the list.

South Carolina Gamecocks 2026 Recruiting Class:

  • J'Zavien Currence, S
  • Jamel Howse, TE
  • Keenan Britt, Edge
  • Peyton Dyer, CB
  • Anthony Baxter, OL

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

