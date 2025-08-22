Darius Gray Committment Day- How to Watch
Despite the first game for the Gamecocks being two weeks away, coach Shane Beamer and his staff are heavy on the recruiting trail for the class of 2026. One of their biggest targets, five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray is set to make his commitment today.
Gray, who is from Richmond, VA, is ranked as the number one interior lineman across most major recruiting outlets. If the Gamecocks end up landing the St. Christopher’s School stand-out, it would be a major boost to not just the 2026 recruiting class, but also the upward momentum of the South Carolina program that was generated from finishing last season at 9-4.
Gray is rated a five-star prospect, the 30th-best player in the country, the second-best interior offensive lineman and the second-best player in the state of Virginia, according to composite rankings. Gray took a total of 10 official visits this summer with the Gamecocks being his most recent one.
Just yesterday, four-star offensive lineman Kamari Blair flipped to the Tennessee Volunteers from the Gamecocks, which was a strong indication that Gray made the choice to spend his college career as a Gamecock. Despite that implication, Gray will still be choosing between Tennessee, LSU, Clemson, and Ohio State.
For Gamecock fans who want to watch Gray’s decision, per his X account, he will be going live on his Instagram account at 7 PM ET.
South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Zyon Guiles, OL
- Keenan Britt, EDGE
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, IOL
- Aiden Harris, DL
- Andrew Harris, LB
- KJ Johnson, DB
- Sequel Patterson, ATH
- Noah Clark, DL
- Landon Duckworth, QB
- Triston Lewis, S
- Kosci Barnes, CB
- Amari Thomas, RB
