Five-Star EDGE Zion Elee Shuts Down Recruitment, Sticking With Maryland
The No. 1 player in the country, Zion Elee, has officially shut down his recruitment, reaffirming his commitment to the Maryland Terrapins. The five-star EDGE rusher from the DMV had originally set up five official visits, including one to South Carolina, but has now decided to stay put with the Terps.
This announcement comes just days after Maryland lost its defensive coordinator, raising questions about Elee’s status. Despite his previous statements about remaining firm with Maryland, the continued scheduling of visits created speculation that he could be reconsidering his options. However, it now appears that Maryland made a strong push to solidify his commitment and keep him locked in.
South Carolina was one of the programs in play for Elee, and while the Gamecocks will likely maintain contact in case anything changes, they will now shift their focus to other top EDGE rushers in the 2025 class. Two names to watch are five-star Rodney Dunham from Charlotte, NC, and Julian Walker from Irmo, SC, both of whom remain high-priority targets for the Gamecocks.
Elee’s decision to shut down his recruitment is a significant win for Maryland as they look to keep elite talent close to home. For South Carolina, the pursuit of top pass rushers continues as they remain in the mix for other premier prospects.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!