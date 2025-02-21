Gamecock Digest

Five-Star EDGE Zion Elee Shuts Down Recruitment, Sticking With Maryland

South Carolina target and No. 1 player in the class of 2026, Zion Elee, showcases his dominance during the Under Armour All-America Game on November 2.
The No. 1 player in the country, Zion Elee, has officially shut down his recruitment, reaffirming his commitment to the Maryland Terrapins. The five-star EDGE rusher from the DMV had originally set up five official visits, including one to South Carolina, but has now decided to stay put with the Terps.

This announcement comes just days after Maryland lost its defensive coordinator, raising questions about Elee’s status. Despite his previous statements about remaining firm with Maryland, the continued scheduling of visits created speculation that he could be reconsidering his options. However, it now appears that Maryland made a strong push to solidify his commitment and keep him locked in.

South Carolina was one of the programs in play for Elee, and while the Gamecocks will likely maintain contact in case anything changes, they will now shift their focus to other top EDGE rushers in the 2025 class. Two names to watch are five-star Rodney Dunham from Charlotte, NC, and Julian Walker from Irmo, SC, both of whom remain high-priority targets for the Gamecocks.

Elee’s decision to shut down his recruitment is a significant win for Maryland as they look to keep elite talent close to home. For South Carolina, the pursuit of top pass rushers continues as they remain in the mix for other premier prospects.


