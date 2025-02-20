Gamecock Digest

Gamecock PG Commit Eli Ellis Wins Back-to-Back MVP Honors in OTE

Gamecock PG commit and OTE MVP Eli Ellis
South Carolina’s 2025 4-Star point guard commit, Eli Ellis, has earned back-to-back MVP honors in the prestigious Overtime Elite (OTE) league, widely regarded as the most talented underclassmen league in the country. Throughout his three years in the league, Ellis has proven himself nothing short of dominant, establishing himself as one of its brightest stars.

Ellis now stands as the OTE’s all-time leading scorer, a remarkable achievement considering he was the last player drafted in his first season. Since then, he has rapidly ascended the ranks, becoming one of the league’s best-ever players. The OTE has produced NBA prospects such as Alex Sarr (the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft), Amen and Ausar Thompson (top-5 picks), and Rob Dillingham—names that Gamecock Basketball fans will recognize. Former Gamecock targets like SC native Jazian Gortman (now at Dallas) and Dominick Barlow also played in the OTE, showcasing the high level of talent Ellis is competing against.

In his standout season, Ellis is averaging 32 points per game. He’s had multiple 50-point performances across the last two years, continuing to showcase his incredible scoring ability. His exceptional play has not only earned him MVP honors but has also gained the respect of NBA stars, including Shaquille O'Neal and Donovan Mitchell, further cementing his status as one of the top players in the country.

