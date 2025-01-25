Gamecocks Push for No. 1 Player in 2026: 5-Star EDGE Zion Elee
The South Carolina Gamecocks are making a strong push for the nation’s No. 1 player in the class of 2026, Zion Elee, a five-star EDGE prospect from Baltimore, Maryland. Despite his current commitment to Maryland, Elee remains open to exploring other options, and South Carolina is positioning itself as a potential contender.
Elee, who had an impressive sophomore season with 64 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks, is one of the most dominant defensive players in high school football. His combination of size, speed, and athleticism makes him a rare talent and a game-changer at the next level.
South Carolina recently conducted an in-home visit with Elee, signaling their intent to seriously compete for his commitment. The Gamecocks have a history of success recruiting the DMV area, highlighted by EDGE Dylan Stewart, who was ranked as the No. 1 EDGE in the 2024 class. Stewart just wrapped up a standout freshman season, earning national recognition as the top freshman defender in the country.
This connection could play a significant role in South Carolina’s pursuit of Elee. Seeing Stewart thrive in the program may bolster the Gamecocks’ pitch and appeal to the Maryland native. Elee’s recruitment is far from over, and South Carolina’s staff is determined to make their case as a program where elite talent can develop and shine.
While Elee remains committed to Maryland, the Gamecocks’ recent visit and continued efforts show they are serious about becoming a major player in his recruitment. If they can build momentum, South Carolina has the potential to emerge as a strong contender for one of the best high school players in the nation.
