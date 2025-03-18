Gordon Sellars Cuts List Down to Six Schools - Includes South Carolina Gamecocks
Gordon Sellars, a 2026 wide receiver, has cut his list down to six schools and included South Carolina.
The 2026 recruiting class is really starting to heat up as summer approaches and one of the top prospects in the cycle is down to six schools. Wide receiver Gordon Sellars has cut his list down to Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan and North Carolina A&T. He will announce his commitment on April 18th.
Sellars is rated as a four-star prospect, the 203rd-best player in the class, the 33rd-best wide receiver and the 13th-best player in the state of North Carolina, according to composite rankings. Sellars also has official visits lined up to Clemson, South Carolina, Georgia and Michigan this summer in that order. However, that could change after his commitment is announced.
South Carolina does not yet have a wide receiver committed in the 2026 class but they appear to be in a good standing with Sellars. Not only do they have a proximity advantage over a lot of teams in the mix but they were also one of the first SEC schools to extend an offer to Sellars.
There is still some time left for teams to make a final move ahead of his commitment but South Carolina is certainly a team to watch as this one comes down to the wire.
South Carolina Gamecocks 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, S
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Keenan Britt, Edge
- Peyton Dyer, CB
- Anthony Baxter, OL
