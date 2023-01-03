Hevin Brown-Shuler Narrows Recruitment

Now that the 2022 season is over for the Gamecocks, building the program back up for the next few seasons has once again become the top priority for the coaching staff. Not only does recruitment become more critical for the coaches, but it also becomes more important for the recruits trying to find their homes for the next four or five years.

We have already seen a few big-name recruits cut their recruitment down, and on Sunday, another highly touted recruit cut his list. Defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler has cut his list to 13 schools, including South Carolina.

Brown-Shuler emerged into the national spotlight in 2020 when he was selected for multiple freshman All-American awards, including the MaxPreps Freshman team. The Atlanta, Georgia native was also selected to the Adidas-Army All-American Bowl, a selection reserved for only the most elite high school football players in the nation.

Brown-Shuler is every offensive lineman's worst nightmare, standing at six feet four inches and 290 pounds. Despite being one of the biggest defensive linemen in the nation, Brown-Shuler's ability to bend around blockers and accelerate in tight windows makes him a sack threat every time an opposing quarterback drops back. His strength and physicality also make him an elite run-stopper.

Aside from South Carolina, Brown-Shuler's list of schools remaining includes Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado, USC, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UNC, Oregon, and Virginia. South Carolina is an elite company once again for some of the nation's best players.

