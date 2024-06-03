Inside the Official Visit: Malik Clark's Recap of South Carolina
Four-star wide receiver Malik Clark from Rock Hill, SC, took his official visit to South Carolina starting on Friday and ending on Sunday, June 2nd.
This was a huge visit for the Gamecocks, who once held the most momentum in Malik's recruitment. Many believe it’s now much more open between the Gamecocks and programs like North Carolina, which currently has a prediction for Malik on other recruiting sites.
However, the Gamecocks made their message loud and clear this weekend. After talking with Clark about his visit, we delved into the details. He shared his interactions with Coach Shane Beamer and wide receivers coach Mike Furrey, who emphasized that he is their No. 1 target at the wide receiver position. Clark said, "They talked about me being a top priority and staying home to help win a championship."
When asked what aspect of his visit stood out the most, Clark emphasized the genuine and generous nature of the people, noting the love around the program that Shane Beamer and his team emphasize. Reflecting on his first official visit, Clark remarked that South Carolina had set a high standard for any future visits.
Malik Clark then shared his next steps with us after this OV. He will take his official visit to North Carolina this upcoming weekend, followed by a visit to Tallahassee the next weekend for his official visit to Florida State, and then his final official visit the following weekend to North Carolina State.
The Gamecocks will still have their work cut out for them in the coming months, but this official visit was a significant one, setting the tone for his recruitment.
