REACTION: What Lex Cryus' Commitment Means for the Gamecocks
What does wide receiver Lex Cryus' commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks mean?
After taking a tough hit on the recruiting trail earlier this week, the South Carolina Gamecocks have the momentum swinging back in their favor. Lex Cyrus, a 2025 wide receiver announced his commitment to the program on Thursday. So what does his commitment mean for South Carolina?
For starters, he becomes the highest rated commit in the class for South Carolina. Defensive back Shamari Earls held that title until he decommitted from the Gamecocks and committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Cyrus is rated as the 250th-best player in the country, the 32nd-best wide receiver and the ninth-best wide receiver in the state of Pennsyvania for the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247 sports composite rankings.
Known for his exceptional speed and athletic prowess, Cyrus also shines on the track and field circuit. As a junior, he consistently clocked sub-11.00 times in the 100-meter dash, including an impressive 10.68. His prowess extends to the 200 meters, where he recorded a junior-best 21.82, and to the high jump with a mark of 6-2. Cyrus placed third in the Pennsylvania indoor state 60-meter finals with a time of 6.84.
Head coach Shane Beamer and his program needed a big hit on the trail and they got one in the form of Cyrus. With other big names still left on the board that South Carolina is still in the mix for, such as linebacker Lagonza Hayward, this could be a sign of things turning a corner for South Carolina in this cycle.
