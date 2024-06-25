South Carolina Prospect Lagonza Hayward Updates Commitment Timeline
South Carolina football prospect in the 2025 recruiting class Lagonza Hayward provided an update to his commitment timeline.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been picking up some momentum on the recruiting trail this summer for the 2025 class. They most recently just gained a commitment from quarterback Cutter Woods and now another premiere target in the class is narrowing down to a decision.
Lagonza Hayward, a four-star safety prospect in the class, has been a top prospect for the Gamecocks and he took to Twitter to provide an update on his commitment timeline. He initially was set to commit in August of this year and then elected to move it to July 27th after taking all of his official visits. Those visits included South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida. Now it seems as if Hayward has at the very least come very close to a decision based on his post.
Deciding between major power four schools has not been something Hayward has faced since he was 14 years old. This is relatively new to him as his recruitment really started to pick up steam over the last calendar year. He provided this quote to the lead recruiting analyst for Sports Illustrated Brooks Austin:
"This time around last year, I had one offer," Hayward explained to Austin. "Talking to multiple schools brought my energy up like I could do this. I will decide by talking to all the coaches and picking at their brains, knowing what they know and their character."
