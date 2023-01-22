Where Will Kam Pringle Commit?

South Carolina's slowly become a mainstay for national-level prospects since head coach Shane Beamer took over the program two offseasons ago, and part of his mission has been to reestablish the stranglehold the Gamecocks once had over the state they reside in. This objective remains clear with the program's recruiting board for the 2024 cycle, which includes Lowcountry native Kam Pringle.

Kam is a three-sport athlete who plays football, basketball, and track and field for the 2A Woodland Wolverines. He has made a name for himself on the gridiron, as he's earned over 20 FBS offers, including national championship-winning programs like Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and many others. After taking multiple visits and performing at various prestigious high school football camps, the junior is ready to make his college decision.

Pringle will announce this afternoon at 2 pm EST during a ceremony in Woodland High School's gymnasium. The mammoth offensive will decide among his six finalists in NC State, Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida, and his commitment will be broadcasted live through his Instagram @pringlekam.

In terms of who will inevitably land this blue-chip talent, all signs point to the Gamecocks being the pick here. I have no reason to believe otherwise due to the proximity to home, the family environment created, and the obvious on-field progress made over the past 24 months.

Final Forecast: South Carolina

