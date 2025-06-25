South Carolina Gamecocks Make Final Four Cut for 2026 ATH Sequel Patterson
The South Carolina Gamecocks have made the final four cut for 2026 ATH Sequel Patterson.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are expected to pick up some momentum on the trail soon, and they just recently made the final four cut for one of their top prospects. Sequel Patterson, a 2026 ATH, announced his final four of South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Patterson was previously a 2027 recruit but reclassified to the 2026 class. He also recently took an official visit to South Carolina, so it seems like the Gamecocks are in a good position to land Patterson when he announces his commitment.
He is rated a four-star prospect, the 247th-best player in the country, the 15th-best athlete in the class and the fifth-best player in the state of South Carolina, according to composite rankings.
South Carolina currently has eight total commits in the 2026 class. They picked up multiple commitments so far in the month of June and are likely to add more than that in July. With Patterson trimming his list of schools down to four, it would appear that he is nearing a commitment date as well; however, one has not yet been announced.
Patterson played snaps at quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback in high school and will likely play either wide receiver or cornerback at the next level.
South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Zyon Guiles, OL
- Keenan Britt, EDGE
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, IOL
- Aiden Harris, DL
- Andrew Harris, LB
- KJ Johnson, DB
