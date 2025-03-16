South Carolina Gamecocks Need to Land This In-State Prospect
The South Carolina Gamecocks need to land this coveted in-state prospect.
While The South Carolina Gamecocks took a major leap last season in terms of winning, there are still many areas the Gamecocks need to improve in order to make the transition to championship contender. One of the most glaring issues last season was the offensive line. The Gamecocks were in the top ten nationally for sacks and tackles for loss around. LaNorris Sellers proved he is a star in the making, but he needs to be protected in order for the Gamecocks to go the distance.
A critical step in improving their pass protection would be landing the number one offensive lineman in the state of South Carolina for the class of 2026, Zyon Guiles. Guiles attends Carvers Bay High School in Hemingway, SC. Towering at 6-foot-5, the 2026 offensive tackle is violent at the point of the attack and leaves most defenders in his path on the ground by the time the whistle has blown. While he is a certified quarterback protector, he also explodes off the ball and thrives at reaching the second level and reaching linebackers to open up running lanes while consistently finishing his blocks.
On top of him being a dominant player, South Carolina is one of the goldmines for high school football talent. With the Gamecocks being seemingly on the journey to dominance, locking down the talent-littered state is paramount in order to evolve as a program. While the Gamecocks have already received a commitment from the number one playing in the state, safety J’Zavien Currence, adding offensive line depth is an area where teams all across the country are struggling. As a team, if you are able to dominate in the trenches, you give yourself the best chance to compete for a championship. With Guiles being in their own backyard, offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley is making it his mission to have the star-tackle call Columbia his home for his college career in order to satisfy their championship aspirations.
Guiles has also received offers from Georgia, Florida, and Clemson. The Gamecocks seem to be the early favorites to land Guiles, with Clemson being their biggest competitor. Guiles is set for an official visit in June with the Gamecocks.
