South Carolina Official Visit List - June 21st
The University of South Carolina is hosting several top recruits for official visits. Here is the list of players scheduled to visit Columbia this weekend:
- Four-Star DL Bryce Davis
- Four-Star DL Caleb Williams
- Four-Star DL Zavion Hardy
- Four-Star S Kendall Daniels Jr.
- Four-Star OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
- Three-star QB Cutter Woods
- Three-star DL Anthony Addison
- Three-star S Damarcus Leach
- Three-star LB Donovan Darden
- Three-star DL Eric Thomas
- Three-star WR Jayden Sellers
Another huge weekend is headlined by top 100 prospect Bryce Davis. After announcing his commitment date of July 20th and his final three schools of Georgia, Clemson, and Duke, Davis added this official visit to South Carolina. After taking two of his three visits, he attended the Gamecocks' spring game back in April just before announcing his original group. This is the only visit left for Davis.
Another name considered a co-headliner is Zavion Hardy. The former Gamecock commit was recently ranked as the No.1 JUCO player in the country. Last week, Gamecock Digest broke the news of his official visit for this weekend and highlighted how South Carolina still holds a special place for Hardy despite receiving offers from schools like Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.
The staff will count this weekend as a win with the amount of talent that will be on campus, especially with Kendall Daniels Jr. returning. Daniels, a player they expected to commit a few months ago, delayed his decision after schools like Virginia Tech asked for a little more time. Since then, he earned an offer from Clemson, but the Gamecocks remain firmly in the mix for Kendall at this point in time.
This weekend presents a significant opportunity for South Carolina to make a lasting impression on these top recruits and potentially secure key commitments for their future. The presence of high-caliber players like Bryce Davis, Zavion Hardy, and Kendall Daniels Jr. demonstrates the program's strong recruiting efforts and its commitment to building a competitive team.
