Chris Peal Sets Commitment Date

Blue-chip corner and South Carolina target Chris Peal has officially announced a commitment date.

South Carolina corner prospect Chris Peal has announced his commitment date and a final list of schools. Peal has been a Gamecock target for months and will announce his decision on Sunday.

He will decide between Georgia, South Carolina, Michigan, and NC State. He's been on each campus and seems to have enough information to announce a solid commitment; this is someone who's been quiet throughout the process and has taken his time.

Georgia has been the leader for quite some time, as the Bulldogs regularly produce top-end corner talent. However, South Carolina is the home-state school with a track record of sending defensive backs to the NFL.

Peal is a strong athlete ready to play man at the next level. He's a physical player that should thrive in an SEC environment; Peal loves football and wants to compete early.

His frame should be conducive to Power-5 success; his length and hip mobility are projectable and will take him a long way. Peal's ceiling will be determined by his development in zone, as his high school didn't ask him to play much during his time there.

