Khalifa Keith Decommits From Kentucky

Head coach Shane Beamer and company have rounded out their 2023 class and now get to smooth out the rough edges. When you solidify a core group of contributors early, your coaching staff gets to take big swings late in recruiting cycles.

They have been after running back Khalifa Keith, an Alabama product who was committed to Kentucky since the summer. However, several programs have recently jumped into the mix, causing Keith to back off his pledge and reconsider his options. He announced the news on Monday evening, which didn't come as a shock to many.

South Carolina already has a running back in the fold with commit Dontavius Braswell, but many programs are beginning to take multiple backs in the same class. The staff is high on both and seems to envision a world where they coexist.

Keith has visited South Carolina and Tennessee unofficially in the past month. The Volunteers are gaining steam, but it seems to be an even recruitment at the moment. The next few weeks will be pivotal ahead of early national signing day, but the Gamecocks are in the thick of yet another high-profile recruitment.

