The Gamecocks' top linebacker prospect for 2025 has come off the board.
Five-star linebacker Zayden Walker from Ellaville, GA, made his college decision Wednesday morning. Fresh off an official visit to the University of Georgia, he committed to the Bulldogs over the Gamecocks, who finished second in his recruitment.
Going into the summer, the Gamecocks led with a lot of buzz surrounding him. However, as the summer progressed, the leader seemed to change almost daily between the Gamecocks and Bulldogs. It appeared to be coming down to the wire. The Gamecocks had an official visit scheduled for June 21st, but that visit won’t be happening now as Walker told ON3 Sports, “I am committed to Georgia and done with recruiting.”
Even with this statement from Zayden Walker, don’t be surprised if South Carolina stays on him. They had a similar situation with his older brother last year. Jalewis Solomon, a highly rated four-star cornerback, was planning on committing to the Gamecocks. In a heated battle between Carolina and Auburn, he initially picked Auburn, and the belief was that his recruitment was locked down. However, the Gamecocks stayed persistent and flipped him just a few months into the season. With Jalewis just enrolling into school this past month, it won’t be a surprise if the Gamecocks manage to get Zayden on a visit later or even for a game this year. Given the buzz Carolina had and the history with his brother, it’s not necessarily a done deal until the ink hits the paper. While a flip later on is not guaranteed, it’s also not fully out of the question until it’s officially over.
